AAP's Crucial Meeting: Kejriwal Eyes Punjab Amid Delhi Setback

In the aftermath of the Aam Aadmi Party's resounding defeat in the recent Delhi Assembly elections, national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is slated to meet with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann along with various ministers and MLAs from the party's Punjab unit in Delhi on Tuesday.

The assembly, described by AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang as a 'routine strategy session,' is expected to address critical internal issues amid rumors of party dissent in Punjab. Party sources hinted that the focal points will encompass a detailed post-mortem of the Delhi electoral results and strategizing for the forthcoming Punjab elections planned for 2027.

As the AAP grapples with the BJP's dominance in the capital, speculation mounts over Kejriwal potentially pursuing a direct political role in Punjab, particularly with the vacant Ludhiana assembly seat. This meeting could prove pivotal for stabilizing internal dynamics and charting the future path for the party.

