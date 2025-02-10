Trump's Bold Gaza Proposal: Kremlin Awaits Details

The Kremlin is on hold as it seeks more information about U.S. President Donald Trump's surprising announcement regarding the Gaza Strip. Trump revealed on Sunday his intention to purchase and own Gaza, hinting at potential partnerships for rebuilding the conflict-torn area with other Middle Eastern nations.

During a press briefing, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov expressed interest in these plans, emphasizing the demographic significance of Gaza, home to 1.2 million residents.

As global powers digest this unexpected development, the international community eagerly awaits further specifics on how Trump's plans might unfold and its implications for regional stability.

