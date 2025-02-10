Left Menu

Trump's Bold Gaza Proposal: Kremlin Awaits Details

The Kremlin is awaiting further information on U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement about his plans to purchase and manage the Gaza Strip, with possibilities of rebuilding parts of it through collaboration with Middle Eastern states. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted the significant population in Gaza.

Updated: 10-02-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 15:01 IST
The Kremlin is on hold as it seeks more information about U.S. President Donald Trump's surprising announcement regarding the Gaza Strip. Trump revealed on Sunday his intention to purchase and own Gaza, hinting at potential partnerships for rebuilding the conflict-torn area with other Middle Eastern nations.

During a press briefing, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov expressed interest in these plans, emphasizing the demographic significance of Gaza, home to 1.2 million residents.

As global powers digest this unexpected development, the international community eagerly awaits further specifics on how Trump's plans might unfold and its implications for regional stability.

