BJP's Triumphant Return: Unprecedented Victory in Delhi Assembly

In a stunning political reversal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a historic victory in the Delhi assembly elections, marking their return to power in the national capital after a gap of 27 years. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale described the triumph as a 'huge hat trick' under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, following previous wins in Haryana and Maharashtra.

BJP's electoral success in Delhi delivers a strong endorsement for the party's developmental agenda and anti-corruption stance. The victory saw the party clinching 48 out of the 70 seats in the assembly, with AAP's previous dominance dwindling to just 22 seats. BJP's Parvesh Verma emerged as a key figure, defeating former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency by over 4,000 votes.

With BJP MP Ravi Kishan attributing the success to the people's faith in PM Modi, the party's decisive win further highlights the challenges faced by opposition parties in unifying against the entrenched political power. Meanwhile, Congress failed to gain traction, and in the wake of their loss, AAP leader Atishi resigned as Delhi's Chief Minister, submitting her resignation to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

(With inputs from agencies.)