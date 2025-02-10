Left Menu

Tensions Rise as China Criticizes Japan-U.S. Statement

China's foreign ministry expressed dissatisfaction with Japan over a joint Japan-U.S. statement that criticized China's military actions. The statement, made after a meeting between leaders of Japan and the United States, called for peace across the Taiwan Strait. China's spokesperson labeled it as interference in internal affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 15:34 IST
Tensions Rise as China Criticizes Japan-U.S. Statement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's foreign ministry expressed significant displeasure toward Japan following a joint statement with the United States that included critiques of Chinese military actions. These remarks were made post a meeting between the U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in Washington.

The criticized statement, issued by the White House, denounced Chinese activities in the South and East China Seas, and emphasized the need for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, supporting Taiwan's participation in international forums.

China's spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, condemned the statement, accusing it of meddling in China's internal affairs. Taiwan's government, in contrast, praised the communique, emphasizing cooperation with Japan, the U.S., and other global allies to foster regional peace and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
2
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025