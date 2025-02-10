Tensions Rise as China Criticizes Japan-U.S. Statement

China's foreign ministry expressed significant displeasure toward Japan following a joint statement with the United States that included critiques of Chinese military actions. These remarks were made post a meeting between the U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in Washington.

The criticized statement, issued by the White House, denounced Chinese activities in the South and East China Seas, and emphasized the need for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, supporting Taiwan's participation in international forums.

China's spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, condemned the statement, accusing it of meddling in China's internal affairs. Taiwan's government, in contrast, praised the communique, emphasizing cooperation with Japan, the U.S., and other global allies to foster regional peace and prosperity.

