Mysterious Diplomatic Dialogue: Putin and Trump on Ukraine Peace

The Kremlin has not confirmed any phone discussions between Putin and Trump regarding strategies to end the Ukraine war. Trump hinted at dialogues without providing details. The mystery of any potential communication adds intrigue as both leaders face a stalemated conflict since Russia's 2022 invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 15:58 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI

The Kremlin remains elusive on reports of a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and former U.S. President Donald Trump discussing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The alleged dialogue marks the first direct engagement between the leaders since Russia escalated the conflict in 2022, yet both Washington and Moscow remain tight-lipped.

Speaking from Air Force One, Trump told reporters that progress was being made but withheld any specifics about his interactions with Putin. In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also maintained a noncommittal stance, neither confirming nor denying any communication between the two leaders.

Both sides hold their cards close as speculation swirls, amidst Russia's continued control of a significant portion of Ukraine's territory and negotiations hinted by Trump to end the war. Discussions about potential summit venues have also emerged, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE as potential hosts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

