INDIA Bloc: Struggles and Strategies Amidst Political Turmoil

Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi calls for unity within the INDIA bloc to effectively challenge the BJP, amidst internal strife following AAP's electoral setback. Criticisms from BJP leaders highlight the bloc's opportunistic alliances, while pointing to leadership issues within Congress and AAP's corruption scandals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 16:24 IST
Amidst rising tensions, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi emphasized the need for the INDIA bloc's unity against BJP, following AAP's loss in the Delhi Assembly polls. Chaturvedi urged coalition parties to prioritize national interests over personal political ambitions.

BJP leaders, including Union minister Ramdas Athawale, criticized the bloc's fragility, attributing it to opportunistic alliances formed before elections. Athawale pointed to AAP's corruption scandals as factors in BJP's electoral success.

With Congress's leadership under scrutiny, discord within the INDIA bloc threatens its effectiveness. As BJP prevails, Chaturvedi calls for honest dialogue to ensure a formidable opposition front.

(With inputs from agencies.)

