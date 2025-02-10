Inside the INDIA Bloc: Navigating State Alliances for 2024
Manickam Tagore emphasizes the goal of the INDIA bloc as aligning anti-BJP forces for the 2024 general election, noting differing strategies in state elections. Despite AAP and Congress's past alliance in Delhi for Lok Sabha polls, they competed separately in recent assembly elections, causing alliance tensions.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore addressed criticisms about the AAP-Congress spat potentially aiding the BJP in Delhi, underscoring that the INDIA bloc's primary aim is to consolidate opposition forces for the 2024 general elections.
Tagore pointed fingers at AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal for breaking the alliance in Delhi, stressing that state-specific alliances were applicable based on regional dynamics.
Despite collaborating for the Lok Sabha elections, AAP and Congress contended against each other in the assembly polls, reflecting the complex nature of regional political strategies.
