Modi's Diplomatic Odyssey: Strengthening Global Ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the US, aiming to bolster India-US relations by focusing on technology, trade, and defense. Before the US, he will visit France to co-chair the AI Action Summit with President Macron, review strategic partnerships, and inaugurate the first Indian consulate in Marseille.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that his forthcoming visit to the United States is poised to build on past successes in collaboration between the countries, particularly during Donald Trump's first term. This trip is seen as a platform to enhance the India-US partnership in key sectors.
Prior to his US visit, Modi will travel to France, accepting President Emmanuel Macron's invitation. Modi will participate in the AI Action Summit with global leaders and tech CEOs to discuss cooperative approaches to AI for innovation.
In addition, Modi will co-evaluate the 2047 Horizon Roadmap for the India-France strategic partnership with Macron, inaugurate the first Indian consulate in Marseille, and visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project. He will pay tribute to Indian soldiers in France as well.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Trump
- US
- France
- AI Action Summit
- tech CEOs
- partnership
- technology
- ties
- consulate
ALSO READ
US-India Partnership: A Defining Relationship of the 21st Century
India and Indonesia Forge Landmark Partnership in Mutual Funds
Celebrating Republic Day: Naval Command Chronicles Progress and Partnership
Strengthening Bonds: Russia and India's Strategic Partnership
Revolutionizing Weather Warnings: IMD and 1Weather's Innovative Partnership