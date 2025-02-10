Modi's Diplomatic Odyssey: Strengthening Global Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that his forthcoming visit to the United States is poised to build on past successes in collaboration between the countries, particularly during Donald Trump's first term. This trip is seen as a platform to enhance the India-US partnership in key sectors.

Prior to his US visit, Modi will travel to France, accepting President Emmanuel Macron's invitation. Modi will participate in the AI Action Summit with global leaders and tech CEOs to discuss cooperative approaches to AI for innovation.

In addition, Modi will co-evaluate the 2047 Horizon Roadmap for the India-France strategic partnership with Macron, inaugurate the first Indian consulate in Marseille, and visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project. He will pay tribute to Indian soldiers in France as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)