Funding Freeze Jeopardizes Ukraine War Crime Accountability Efforts

The Trump administration's freezing of foreign funding is affecting international attempts to hold Russia accountable for alleged war crimes in Ukraine, according to eight sources along with a Ukrainian document obtained by Reuters. The freeze has halted numerous projects worth tens of millions of dollars in assistance.

Since Moscow's 2022 invasion, Ukraine has opened over 140,000 war crime cases. U.S.-funded international initiatives have offered crucial expertise and oversight to Ukrainian authorities. However, funding for critical U.S.-supported projects has been interrupted, affecting evidence preservation and judicial reforms.

Sources suggest the projects might be impacted by the Trump administration's 90-day foreign aid suspension, announced when he assumed office. NGOs and Ukrainian entities now seek alternative funding to continue their crucial work in documentation and justice for war-related atrocities.

