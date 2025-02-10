Left Menu

Brazil's Bold Move: Potential Taxes on U.S. Tech Giants

Brazil plans to tax U.S. tech companies like Amazon and Google if Trump introduces tariffs on steel imports. Brazil, a top steel supplier to the U.S., awaits an official decision. Finance Minister Haddad stresses commenting only on finalized actions to meet fiscal goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 20:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Brazilian government is gearing up to potentially impose taxes on U.S. technology companies if former President Donald Trump's proposed 25% tariffs on steel imports become a reality. The revised trade policies were reported by Folha de S.Paulo on Monday.

As a major steel exporter to the U.S. and a critical market for tech giants such as Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Google's parent company Alphabet, Brazil's economic stakes are high. An unnamed Brazilian official suggested that these firms could face taxes within Brazil should the U.S. steel tariffs materialize.

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad emphasized the need for concrete decisions before public commentary. He indicated that any potential taxation plans on tech firms by 2024 aim to address possible fiscal shortfalls, but remain contingent on official policy shifts from the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

