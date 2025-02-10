EU Gears Up for Trump-Era Trade Tensions

The European Commission has promised to defend the bloc's interests following U.S. President Donald Trump's declaration of new metals tariffs. The EU will await further details before taking action, as Trump's vow to levy a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports signals a renewed trade policy upheaval.

The Commission's restraint follows the absence of a formal notification from the U.S. about additional tariffs on EU goods. Officials stress the lack of justification for tariffs on European exports, asserting they will stand up for businesses, workers, and consumers against such measures.

In a nod to past tensions, Trump's intended move mimics tariffs imposed in his first term. Actions then covered 6.4 billion euros in EU exports. The EU's historical responses and subsequent U.S. suspensions underpin ongoing concerns, especially regarding the redistribution of steel importing dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)