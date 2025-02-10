Strengthening Bonds: UK-India Defence Partnership's Next Steps
The UK and India have enhanced their defence ties with the launch of the Defence Partnership–India initiative and various agreements. Key developments include the collaboration on next-generation weapons and the establishment of an Integrated Full Electric Propulsion system for India's navy, supporting economic growth and mutual security efforts.
- Country:
- India
The UK-India strategic partnership marked a significant milestone with the establishment of Defence Partnership–India (DP-I) and the ratification of multiple defence agreements during the Aero India show.
UK Defence Minister Lord Vernon Coaker inaugurated the UK-India Defence Partnership Pavilion, further solidifying bilateral ties by creating a dedicated programme office within the UK's Ministry of Defence. Thales and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) have formalized a contract to deliver Laser Beam Riding MANPADs as part of this collaboration, signaling crucial progress in joint air defence strategies.
In addition, a separate initiative between MBDA UK and BDL for an Advanced Short-Range Air-to-Air Missile assembly in Hyderabad and a new Integrated Full Electric Propulsion system for India's forthcoming naval fleet illustrate the deepening partnerships, aimed at boosting both nations' defence capabilities and economic aspirations.
(With inputs from agencies.)