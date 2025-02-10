Strengthening Bonds: UK-India Defence Partnership's Next Steps

The UK-India strategic partnership marked a significant milestone with the establishment of Defence Partnership–India (DP-I) and the ratification of multiple defence agreements during the Aero India show.

UK Defence Minister Lord Vernon Coaker inaugurated the UK-India Defence Partnership Pavilion, further solidifying bilateral ties by creating a dedicated programme office within the UK's Ministry of Defence. Thales and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) have formalized a contract to deliver Laser Beam Riding MANPADs as part of this collaboration, signaling crucial progress in joint air defence strategies.

In addition, a separate initiative between MBDA UK and BDL for an Advanced Short-Range Air-to-Air Missile assembly in Hyderabad and a new Integrated Full Electric Propulsion system for India's forthcoming naval fleet illustrate the deepening partnerships, aimed at boosting both nations' defence capabilities and economic aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)