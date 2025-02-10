Emotional Defeat: Saurabh Bharadwaj's Post-Election Address

Outgoing Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj displayed visible emotion as he addressed his supporters on his defeat in the Assembly polls. In a heartfelt speech, he admitted to accepting the results in the spirit of sportsmanship, yet struggled to contain his tears when seeing his supporters moved.

Bharadwaj was narrowly defeated by BJP candidate Shikha Roy by a margin of 3,188 votes. Roy garnered 49,594 votes to Bharadwaj's 46,406, with Congress's Garvit Singhvi trailing behind. The BJP's dominance was confirmed as they claimed 48 out of 70 seats, reducing AAP's previous strength significantly.

A widely circulated video captures Bharadwaj telling his supporters how proud he is of their hard work, although the emotional atmosphere led him to tears. This election marked a shift in the Greater Kailash constituency where Bharadwaj had previously seen decisive victories.

