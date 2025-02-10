Left Menu

Emotional Defeat: Saurabh Bharadwaj's Post-Election Address

Outgoing Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj emotionally addressed his supporters after his defeat in the Assembly polls, losing to BJP's Shikha Roy by 3,188 votes. The BJP achieved a landslide victory, while AAP's tally dropped significantly. Bharadwaj acknowledged the hard work of his supporters and expressed pride in their efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:29 IST
Outgoing Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj displayed visible emotion as he addressed his supporters on his defeat in the Assembly polls. In a heartfelt speech, he admitted to accepting the results in the spirit of sportsmanship, yet struggled to contain his tears when seeing his supporters moved.

Bharadwaj was narrowly defeated by BJP candidate Shikha Roy by a margin of 3,188 votes. Roy garnered 49,594 votes to Bharadwaj's 46,406, with Congress's Garvit Singhvi trailing behind. The BJP's dominance was confirmed as they claimed 48 out of 70 seats, reducing AAP's previous strength significantly.

A widely circulated video captures Bharadwaj telling his supporters how proud he is of their hard work, although the emotional atmosphere led him to tears. This election marked a shift in the Greater Kailash constituency where Bharadwaj had previously seen decisive victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

