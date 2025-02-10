Shashi Tharoor Advocates People-to-People Ties Despite Indo-Pak Tensions

During a recent book launch event at the Foreign Correspondents' Club (FCC), Congress leader Shashi Tharoor addressed the complexities of India-Pakistan relations. He described the 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot attacks as acts of betrayal, arguing that uninterrupted dialogue is unfeasible given past incidents.

Tharoor underscored the importance of people-to-people ties, advocating for increased visa availability to foster goodwill between the two nations. He noted that any government in India taking a hard line has been forced into it by Pakistan but emphasized that cutting off talks altogether is not a sustainable policy.

Despite New Delhi's stance that terror and dialogue cannot coexist, Tharoor remains hopeful. He stated it's crucial to strike a balance between addressing security concerns and nurturing bilateral ties through non-official channels, like cultural exchanges and tourism, to build trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)