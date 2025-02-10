Left Menu

Judge Orders Compliance with Lifted Federal Spending Freeze

A U.S. judge has ordered the Trump administration to comply with a previous decision to lift a broad freeze on federal spending. This action comes after Democratic state attorneys claimed some funds were still frozen. The judge emphasized the restoration of all funding before a hearing on the matter.

Updated: 10-02-2025 23:29 IST
A U.S. judge has mandated the Trump administration to fully adhere to a preceding order that lifted a comprehensive freeze on federal spending. This directive follows accusations by Democratic state attorneys general that certain funds remain inaccessible.

Judge John McConnell from Providence, Rhode Island, delivered the ruling, emphasizing that all funding must be restored at least until a formal hearing on the states' request for a longer-term order is conducted.

The Trump administration argued that the order did not pertain to specific environmental and infrastructure spending and cited "operational and administrative reasons" for delayed payments. The White House has yet to respond to requests for comment regarding the judge's decision.

