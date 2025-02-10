Showdown at the CFPB: Trump's Bold Move to Halt Bureau's Operations

In a seismic shift, President Donald Trump's administration has effectively suspended the operations of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), led by newly appointed chief Russell Vought. The move, confirmed by emails reviewed by Reuters, instructed nearly 2,000 agency employees to abstain from work and avoid office premises.

This unprecedented decision comes in line with Vought's long-held views against the agency and his advocacy for its elimination, as aligned with the Project 2025 manifesto. The scenario has ignited a fierce backlash from Democratic lawmakers, consumer protection advocates, and the National Treasury Employees Union, who argue the action contravenes constitutional principles and endangers vital consumer protections.

A symbolic rally is slated outside the CFPB headquarters as stakeholders demand transparency and accountability regarding the agency's administration under Elon Musk, who has pledged its overhaul. With bank stocks feeling the ripples of uncertainty, the debate over the CFPB's efficacy and future remains a hot political and financial topic.

(With inputs from agencies.)