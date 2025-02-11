Legal Battle Brews Against Trump's Refugee Program Suspension

A coalition of U.S. refugee advocates launched a legal challenge on Monday, opposing President Donald Trump's indefinite suspension of the resettlement program. The lawsuit, filed in Washington State's U.S. District Court, argues that the president exceeded his executive authority by halting the program and freezing funds for existing refugee aid.

The legal action highlights the potential for significant harm to refugees and urges the judiciary to uphold America's longstanding tradition of aiding those fleeing persecution. The refugee program's suspension, announced shortly after Trump's inauguration, led to the cancellation of planned resettlement for numerous global refugees, including 1,660 Afghans. Funds aiding resettlement efforts within the U.S. were also paused.

Nine refugees and their U.S.-based family members, affected by the travel cancellations, join the lawsuit, including a Congolese family who sold belongings in anticipation of relocation. The case is further supported by three pro-refugee organizations: HIAS, Church World Service, and Lutheran Community Services Northwest. The State Department has yet to comment on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)