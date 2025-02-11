Trump's Tariff Hike: Steel and Aluminum Industries Brace for Impact

In a bold move, President Donald Trump announced on Monday a significant increase in tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, effectively canceling exemptions and duty-free quotas for crucial suppliers like Canada, Mexico, and Brazil. This aggressive measure might heighten the risk of a widespread trade war, as major trade partners are affected.

The new proclamations see the tariff on aluminum imports soar to 25%, up from the previous 10% set in 2018 to support the struggling sector. Steel imports, once benefitting from various exemptions and quotas, will also face a reinstated 25% tariff. A White House representative emphasized that previous exemptions diluted the strength of these protective tariffs.

Trump's latest orders extend the 2018 Section 232 national security tariffs, aiming to solidify America's steel and aluminum industries by introducing new requirements for production within North America. Trade adviser Peter Navarro highlights that this strategy will curb foreign dumping and ensure America's self-reliance in critical industries, further implying that additional reciprocal tariffs will be announced soon, despite warnings of retaliatory actions from trade partners.

