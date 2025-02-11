Court Extends Block on Trump's Federal Employee Buyout Plan

A U.S. judge, George O'Toole, has decided to keep a block on President Donald Trump's buyout plan for federal employees in place, as deliberations on the plan's future continue. The ruling represents a temporary win for labor unions opposed to the plan.

The Trump administration proposed the buyout plan as part of a broader strategy to streamline the federal government, arguing it serves as a 'humane off-ramp' for employees. However, critics, including unions and Democratic lawmakers, have raised concerns about the impact on government operations.

The controversy also involves Elon Musk, tasked by Trump to oversee the employee reductions, leading to widespread unease about access to sensitive government information. Several lawsuits are challenging the administration's actions, and initial rulings have halted parts of their plans.

