Court Extends Block on Trump's Federal Employee Buyout Plan

A U.S. judge has extended a block on President Trump's federal employee buyout plan, pending further review. This decision halts the plan, which aimed to reduce federal workforce size, amidst lawsuits from labor unions. Over 65,000 employees have signed up for the buyout despite union opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 05:44 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 05:44 IST
A U.S. judge, George O'Toole, has decided to keep a block on President Donald Trump's buyout plan for federal employees in place, as deliberations on the plan's future continue. The ruling represents a temporary win for labor unions opposed to the plan.

The Trump administration proposed the buyout plan as part of a broader strategy to streamline the federal government, arguing it serves as a 'humane off-ramp' for employees. However, critics, including unions and Democratic lawmakers, have raised concerns about the impact on government operations.

The controversy also involves Elon Musk, tasked by Trump to oversee the employee reductions, leading to widespread unease about access to sensitive government information. Several lawsuits are challenging the administration's actions, and initial rulings have halted parts of their plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

