Trump's Team Gears Up for Crucial Talks with Zelenskyy at Munich Security Conference

Amid the backdrop of the Munich Security Conference, President Donald Trump's senior advisers are preparing for a significant meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later this week. The discussions aim to construct a roadmap to end Russia's prolonged conflict in Ukraine.

Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, serving as Trump's special envoy to Ukraine and Russia, noted the importance of this gathering on the international stage. Key U.S. figures, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, are set to engage in these critical conversations, signaling a crucial point in the Trump administration's foreign policy stance.

In addition to strategizing peace, the meetings will explore leveraging Ukraine's rare earth materials as part of continued U.S. aid. Trump's administration seeks to ensure economic and strategic benefits align with U.S. financial support for Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression.

