Left Menu

Trump Threatens Middle East Gamble: Ethnic Shifts and Ceasefire Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump is demanding the release of hostages held by Hamas and proposes significant changes in Gaza. His controversial plan includes relocating Palestinians and potentially ending the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, sparking criticism from global leaders and raising concerns of regional instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 05:57 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 05:57 IST
Trump Threatens Middle East Gamble: Ethnic Shifts and Ceasefire Tensions
Trump

In a bold announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump has issued an ultimatum to Hamas, demanding the release of hostages by Saturday or threatening to end the fragile Israel-Hamas ceasefire. Trump expressed dissatisfaction with recent hostage releases and proposed sweeping changes for Gaza's future.

Trump's plan, which involves relocating Palestinians and denying their right to return, has drawn widespread criticism. Rights advocates and Arab states warn that such proposals could destabilize the Middle East. Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri termed the plan "irresponsible" and a potential catalyst for regional unrest.

While Trump envisions a transformative "Riviera of the Middle East" for Gaza, the proposal has been met with skepticism. Key regional players, including Egypt and Jordan, have voiced their opposition to any displacement of Palestinians, pointing out potential destabilizing effects on their borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025