Trump Threatens Middle East Gamble: Ethnic Shifts and Ceasefire Tensions

In a bold announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump has issued an ultimatum to Hamas, demanding the release of hostages by Saturday or threatening to end the fragile Israel-Hamas ceasefire. Trump expressed dissatisfaction with recent hostage releases and proposed sweeping changes for Gaza's future.

Trump's plan, which involves relocating Palestinians and denying their right to return, has drawn widespread criticism. Rights advocates and Arab states warn that such proposals could destabilize the Middle East. Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri termed the plan "irresponsible" and a potential catalyst for regional unrest.

While Trump envisions a transformative "Riviera of the Middle East" for Gaza, the proposal has been met with skepticism. Key regional players, including Egypt and Jordan, have voiced their opposition to any displacement of Palestinians, pointing out potential destabilizing effects on their borders.

