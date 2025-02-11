Left Menu

Judge Reinstates Watchdog Leader Amidst Controversial Dismissals

A U.S. judge reinstated Hampton Dellinger, head of a watchdog agency for whistleblowers, after he challenged his dismissal by the Trump administration as unlawful. Dellinger's lawsuit claims his removal violated U.S. law. The court is considering a longer-term decision while the Trump administration appeals.

In a significant legal turn, a U.S. judge has temporarily reinstated Hampton Dellinger as the head of a key whistleblower protection agency, following his lawsuit against the Trump administration's decision to remove him. Dellinger accused the administration of unlawful dismissal, in violation of U.S. law.

Appointed by President Joe Biden in 2023 and confirmed by the Senate, Dellinger argued his removal lacked justification under legal protections meant to prevent unwarranted dismissals. The court ruled he should retain his position while considering a longer-term injunction.

The case, which highlights ongoing tensions over federal oversight, arises amidst a broader pattern of dismissals by Trump, including the removal of ethics official David Huitema without explanation. The Trump administration has filed an appeal against the judge's decision.

