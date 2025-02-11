Raipur Police Nabs Suspected Bangladeshi Nationals Amid Widespread Crackdown

In a significant development, Raipur Police, in collaboration with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), apprehended three individuals at Mumbai Airport on Monday, believed to be Bangladeshi nationals. The officers transported the suspects—identified as Mohammad Ismail, Sheikh Akbar, and Sheikh Sajan—to Raipur for further investigation.

Raipur's Senior Superintendent of Police, Lal Umed Singh, confirmed that the trio is on a three-day police remand. "We suspect the individuals to be Bangladeshi due to questionable documents. Investigations will include thorough document verification and extensive inquiries to determine their national identities," Singh remarked.

Simultaneously, under Deputy Commissioner of Police Praveen Mundhe's supervision, Mumbai Police conducted operations in Mankhurd, Vashi Naka, Kalamboli, Panvel, and other suburbs, leading to the apprehension of 16 Bangladeshi nationals. These operations follow recent arrests of illegal Bangladeshi residents in Mumbai's Chembur and Nashik as well.

