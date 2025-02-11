Left Menu

Raipur Police Nabs Suspected Bangladeshi Nationals Amid Widespread Crackdown

In a coordinated operation, Raipur Police and the Anti-Terrorism Squad apprehend three suspected Bangladeshis at Mumbai Airport. The suspects face investigation while on a three-day remand. Concurrent raids across Mumbai and Nashik uncover illegal Bangladeshi residents, resulting in numerous arrests and deportations across different Indian states.

Updated: 11-02-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 10:04 IST
SSP Lal Umed Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Raipur Police, in collaboration with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), apprehended three individuals at Mumbai Airport on Monday, believed to be Bangladeshi nationals. The officers transported the suspects—identified as Mohammad Ismail, Sheikh Akbar, and Sheikh Sajan—to Raipur for further investigation.

Raipur's Senior Superintendent of Police, Lal Umed Singh, confirmed that the trio is on a three-day police remand. "We suspect the individuals to be Bangladeshi due to questionable documents. Investigations will include thorough document verification and extensive inquiries to determine their national identities," Singh remarked.

Simultaneously, under Deputy Commissioner of Police Praveen Mundhe's supervision, Mumbai Police conducted operations in Mankhurd, Vashi Naka, Kalamboli, Panvel, and other suburbs, leading to the apprehension of 16 Bangladeshi nationals. These operations follow recent arrests of illegal Bangladeshi residents in Mumbai's Chembur and Nashik as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

