Urgent Call for Enhanced Safety Measures for Women Passengers in Trains
Congress MP Manickam Tagore urges the Lok Sabha to address women's safety on trains, citing an incident involving a pregnant woman attacked on the Coimbatore-Tirupati Intercity Express. Tagore calls for immediate action from the Railway Minister, including increased security personnel, CCTV installations, and emergency response systems.
- Country:
- India
In a pressing appeal to the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has demanded immediate discussion on the safety of female passengers in trains following a disturbing incident on the Coimbatore-Tirupati Intercity Express where a pregnant woman was allegedly thrown out after resisting a rape attempt.
Tagore's notice highlights the growing concern over the safety of women in transit, emphasizing the urgency for the Railway Minister to implement effective measures. He criticized the railway authorities for failing to address recurring safety lapses, referencing the repeat offenses of the alleged attacker.
Calling it a matter of urgent public importance, Tagore pressed for increased deployment of women police personnel and Railway Protection Force members on trains, installation of CCTV cameras in all coaches, and implementation of emergency response systems to ensure the security of women passengers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
