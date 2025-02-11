Left Menu

Tense Diplomacy: Trump and King Abdullah Clash Over Gaza Proposal

Donald Trump's proposal to redevelop Gaza has sparked tensions with Jordan's King Abdullah. The initiative involves relocating Palestinians from Gaza and transforming it into a tourist hub. King Abdullah opposes the idea, fearing regional chaos and increased radicalism. Trump's stance may threaten U.S. aid to Jordan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 11:31 IST
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump is set for a contentious meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah on Tuesday, as the two leaders clash over Trump's controversial Gaza redevelopment plan. The proposal, which involves relocating Palestinians, has faced strong resistance from the Arab world.

The initiative has added complexity to the already sensitive regional dynamics, notably affecting Israel's fragile ceasefire with Hamas. On Monday, Hamas announced it would halt the release of Israeli hostages, accusing Israel of reneging on its ceasefire commitments. Trump has proposed canceling the ceasefire if Hamas does not release all hostages by the weekend.

King Abdullah is likely to argue that Trump's plan could incite radicalism and instability and strain Jordan's ties with Israel. Despite this, Trump is adamant, expressing frustration with Arab leaders' resistance to the proposal and hinting at possible aid cuts to Jordan and Egypt if they decline to accept Palestinian refugees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

