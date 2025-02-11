Chhattisgarh Politics: Sao and BJP Rally Amidst Urban Elections

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao actively participated in Chhattisgarh's Municipal Corporation elections by voting in Bilaspur on Tuesday, urging citizens to embrace and celebrate their democratic rights by voting in large numbers.

Sao expressed optimism in a sweeping victory for the BJP, encouraging citizens to partake in what he termed the 'festival of democracy.' His confidence was echoed by BJP mayoral candidate Meenal Choubey, who also cast her vote early in the morning.

Voting commenced across 10 municipal corporations, 49 Municipal Councils, and 114 Nagar Panchayats with 44.74 lakh registered voters. Overseeing the process, the Election Commission established 597 polling stations, ensuring a smooth electoral process with results expected on February 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)