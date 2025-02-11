Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: Trump and Xi Post-Inauguration

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed he spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping since his inauguration on January 20. The specifics of the conversation remain undisclosed, but it is part of ongoing efforts to address trade tensions between the U.S. and China. China's foreign ministry pointed to a prior schedule discussion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 13:39 IST
Trump

In an interview broadcasted on Fox News, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed he has conversed with Chinese President Xi Jinping following his inauguration on January 20. However, Trump refrained from disclosing the specifics of their dialogue, highlighting their strong personal relationship instead.

Amid rising trade tensions, Trump emphasized there's no immediate urgency to engage Xi in talks aimed at diffusing the economic friction between the two superpowers. The White House has not provided further comments on this interaction, leaving the nature of the discussions up for speculation.

China, reacting cautiously, imposed targeted tariffs on U.S. products and warned firms like Google's parent company, Alphabet, of possible sanctions. Washington-Beijing relations remain strained over various issues including trade, cybersecurity, and human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

