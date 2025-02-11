Diplomatic Dialogues: Trump and Xi Post-Inauguration

In an interview broadcasted on Fox News, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed he has conversed with Chinese President Xi Jinping following his inauguration on January 20. However, Trump refrained from disclosing the specifics of their dialogue, highlighting their strong personal relationship instead.

Amid rising trade tensions, Trump emphasized there's no immediate urgency to engage Xi in talks aimed at diffusing the economic friction between the two superpowers. The White House has not provided further comments on this interaction, leaving the nature of the discussions up for speculation.

China, reacting cautiously, imposed targeted tariffs on U.S. products and warned firms like Google's parent company, Alphabet, of possible sanctions. Washington-Beijing relations remain strained over various issues including trade, cybersecurity, and human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)