Britain's Assisted Dying Law Faces Amendment in Safeguards

Britain's new assisted dying law for terminally ill people is set to be amended to remove the requirement for High Court judge approval. This move, backed by lawmaker Kim Leadbeater, aims to include expert panels for decision-making, despite concerns it might weaken protective safeguards for vulnerable individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-02-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 14:12 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a move that marks a significant departure in British policy, the new assisted dying law aimed at terminally ill patients is poised to undergo key amendments that promise to redefine the framework for approval.

Lawmaker Kim Leadbeater announced on Tuesday the decision to eliminate the necessity for High Court judge approval in each case, suggesting that an expert panel will replace this requirement. This amendment comes on the heels of widespread debates and a historic vote that showcased evolving public sentiment toward assisted dying.

While critics fret that such a change may dismantle vital safeguards, proponents argue it introduces a diverse and robust scrutiny process involving experts from fields including psychiatry and social work. The bill, after passing its initial vote stage, heads into the next legislative phases, buoyed by public support yet facing potential hurdles in the legislative chambers.

