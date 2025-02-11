Left Menu

Imran Khan's Fierce Critique: Army's Role in Pakistan's Governance

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan criticizes Pakistan's military's alleged influence in the country's political affairs. He highlights the army's role under General Asim Munir, accuses the government of nepotism, and calls out corruption among political families. Khan emphasizes the need for democracy and accountability to ensure national prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 11-02-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 15:36 IST
Imran Khan's Fierce Critique: Army's Role in Pakistan's Governance
Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently jailed, has launched a scathing attack on Pakistan's military and political elite. He accused Army Chief General Asim Munir of running the country, despite claims of non-interference in politics.

Khan's criticism extends to the installation of key figures in government positions by the military, which he says has eroded public trust. He highlights the nepotism and corruption of political families such as the Sharifs and Zardaris, alleging their rise through electoral fraud facilitated by intelligence agencies.

Khan argues for democratic governance, drawing historical parallels to emphasize progress tied to democratic systems, and warns against the consequences of authoritarian rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

