Mamata Banerjee Asserts TMC's Solo Dominance in 2026 West Bengal Polls

West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, has expressed confidence that her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), will clinch a two-thirds majority in the 2026 state assembly elections. Speaking during a TMC legislative party meeting, Banerjee emphasized the party's decision to contest the elections independently, dismissing the possibility of any alliance with Congress.

The statement, reported by 'Jago Bangla', TMC's official publication, comes in the wake of the recent Delhi bypoll outcomes where the vote split between AAP and Congress favored the BJP. Banerjee's pronouncement has garnered strong reactions from West Bengal's Congress unit, which regards her remarks as unnecessary and indicative of panic within TMC.

In response, Congress leaders have questioned the irrelevance attributed to them by the TMC, noting that regional parties have realized the pitfalls of sidelining Congress post-Delhi elections. Meanwhile, BJP leaders have brushed off Banerjee's statement, asserting confidence in their victory and criticizing TMC's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)