Colombia's Cabinet Shake-Up: Velasquez Steps Down

Colombia finds itself in the throes of political shifts as Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez has officially resigned from President Gustavo Petro's cabinet. The decision, confirmed in a social media statement by the Defense Ministry on Tuesday, aligns with the recent exits of the environment and interior ministers.

This wave of resignations comes after President Petro asked all cabinet ministers to present their resignations on Sunday. The request followed a particularly tense televised cabinet meeting last week, prompting some officials to step down from their roles.

These resignations signal potential governmental changes as the country navigates through political adjustments and recalibrates its administrative structure under President Petro's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)