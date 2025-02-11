Colombia's Cabinet Shake-Up: Velasquez Steps Down
Colombia's Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez has resigned from President Gustavo Petro's cabinet, joining the environment and interior ministers in leaving their positions. This follows President Petro's request for all ministers to resign after a tense cabinet meeting. The announcement came via a social media post by the Defense Ministry.
- Country:
- Colombia
Colombia finds itself in the throes of political shifts as Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez has officially resigned from President Gustavo Petro's cabinet. The decision, confirmed in a social media statement by the Defense Ministry on Tuesday, aligns with the recent exits of the environment and interior ministers.
This wave of resignations comes after President Petro asked all cabinet ministers to present their resignations on Sunday. The request followed a particularly tense televised cabinet meeting last week, prompting some officials to step down from their roles.
These resignations signal potential governmental changes as the country navigates through political adjustments and recalibrates its administrative structure under President Petro's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Upholds Right to Protest, Dismisses Jharkhand Government's Plea
EV Industry Urges Government for Bold Reforms in Union Budget 2025-26
Government Seeks New SEBI Chairperson as Madhabi Puri Buch's Tenure Ends
Cabinet Lekgotla and SONA to Shape South Africa’s 2025 Agenda
Haryana's BJP Government: Championing Farmers' Welfare and Women's Empowerment