Cricketing Jibes and Political Swipes in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde drew attention on Tuesday by likening the Indian political landscape to a cricket team, calling Congress a 'batsman' intent on running out its allies in the INDIA bloc. During a Union budget discussion, he labeled Congress a 'Bhasmasur,' suggesting it harms those it allies with.

Independent MP Vishal Patil, representing Maharashtra's Sangli, also tapped into cricketing imagery, accusing the Mahayuti government of misleading voters in leadership choices post-election. He argued that the alliance promised one leader, Eknath Shinde, but delivered another, a criticism aimed at BJP's Devendra Fadnavis.

Shinde further praised PM Modi as the 'captain' and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as the 'all-rounder' of Team India, highlighting achievements like the Ram Temple construction and Article 370 abrogation. Patil critiqued the handling of governance in Maharashtra, likening it to deceptive old marriage practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)