Left Menu

Cricketing Jibes and Political Swipes in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde and Independent MP Vishal Patil use cricket metaphors to criticize political dynamics in Maharashtra. Shinde accuses Congress of undermining its allies and praises the BJP-led government's initiatives, while Patil criticizes the Mahayuti alliance's post-election leadership changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:23 IST
Cricketing Jibes and Political Swipes in Maharashtra
Shiv Sena MP
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde drew attention on Tuesday by likening the Indian political landscape to a cricket team, calling Congress a 'batsman' intent on running out its allies in the INDIA bloc. During a Union budget discussion, he labeled Congress a 'Bhasmasur,' suggesting it harms those it allies with.

Independent MP Vishal Patil, representing Maharashtra's Sangli, also tapped into cricketing imagery, accusing the Mahayuti government of misleading voters in leadership choices post-election. He argued that the alliance promised one leader, Eknath Shinde, but delivered another, a criticism aimed at BJP's Devendra Fadnavis.

Shinde further praised PM Modi as the 'captain' and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as the 'all-rounder' of Team India, highlighting achievements like the Ram Temple construction and Article 370 abrogation. Patil critiqued the handling of governance in Maharashtra, likening it to deceptive old marriage practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025