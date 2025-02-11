Left Menu

Delhi BJP's Post-Election Movements: A Power Game Unfolds

Newly-elected Delhi BJP MLAs met with the party's national president J P Nadda, with no decision made on the chief minister selection. Following their election win over the Aam Aadmi Party, the MLAs attended this meeting as a courtesy, waiting for the Prime Minister's return for further discussions.

Updated: 11-02-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of a significant electoral victory, newly-elected Delhi BJP MLAs convened with the party's national president, J P Nadda, on Tuesday for a courtesy meeting. The session did not yield any concrete decisions on the pending selection of Delhi's chief minister.

The MLAs, who clinched 48 seats, described the meeting as an opportunity to express their eagerness to meet Nadda, especially after their triumph over the Aam Aadmi Party in the Delhi assembly elections. No discussions were held concerning the scheduled legislature party meeting or potential candidates for the chief ministerial post.

The next crucial steps for the Delhi BJP will likely take place once Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from his international visits to France and the United States. This election marked the BJP's return to power in Delhi's 70-member assembly, after being out of office for over 26 years, consigning AAP to a mere 22 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

