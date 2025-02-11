Internal Tensions: BJP's Phone Tapping Allegations Stir Controversy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan is dealing with internal tensions following Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena's controversial phone tapping allegations. State BJP president Madan Rathore addressed the issue, labeling it as an internal party affair and discouraging any media trial.

Rathore reiterated the party's procedure for resolving internal matters, highlighting the importance of maintaining order and discipline within the party structure. According to him, the BJP family plans to deal with the issue discreetly, focusing on the principles and values that guide their operations.

The Congress party seized the opportunity to criticize the BJP government in the Rajasthan Assembly, calling for Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's resignation over the scandal. However, Rathore assured the public of the party's commitment to united and stable governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)