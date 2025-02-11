Vance's Vital Visit: Strengthening US-EU Economic and Security Bonds

U.S. Vice President JD Vance is set to engage in significant discussions with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, focusing on economic ties and security partnerships. The meeting is scheduled to take place at an AI summit in Paris on Tuesday.

Vance emphasized the Trump administration's commitment to strengthening the economic relationship with Europe, viewing it as a foundation for future collaboration. The administration sees considerable potential in enhancing these bilateral economic ties.

Additionally, the U.S. Vice President highlighted the importance of a robust security partnership that benefits both Europe and the United States, reflecting a mutual interest in ensuring regional and global stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)