Fiery Exchange in Rajya Sabha: Bachchan vs. Singh

The Rajya Sabha witnessed a fiery debate on Tuesday when Jaya Bachchan, an actor turned politician, clashed with BJP member Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh. The exchange erupted during a discussion on the Union Budget 2025-26 as Bachchan accused Singh of altering his stance after joining the ruling party, leading to uproar among the Opposition members.

In response to Bachchan's criticism, Singh, who previously aligned with Congress, asserted his preference for aligning with individuals committed to the country's welfare. He accused the Opposition of fostering hopelessness, contrasting their outlook with the government's achievements.

The session also featured sharp rebukes from other members like Dola Sen of the Trinamool Congress, who criticized the budget for failing to address unemployment. Sen accused the government of political bias, stating initiatives favored certain states over others due to electoral calculations.

