Sitharaman's Critique: West Bengal's Economic Downfall Amid Alleged Corruption

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has accused the West Bengal government, led by the Trinamool Congress, of deeply entrenched corruption, which she says has severely affected public welfare schemes like MGNREGA and PM Awas Yojana.

She highlighted financial irregularities, including the misuse of funds and creation of fake job cards, perpetuated by TMC cadres at the expense of the common people. Citing poor economic indicators, Sitharaman noted the state's diminished industrial output and lagging per capita income growth compared to national trends.

Despite these challenges, Sitharaman underscored the Union government's ongoing projects in West Bengal aimed at fostering development, such as the inauguration of AIIMS Kalyani, significant rail infrastructure investments, and the construction of new metro lines and highways.

