Controversy Unfolds as Rajkot Mayor's Holy Trip Sparks Debate

Rajkot's Mayor Naynaben Pedhadiya faces criticism over her official vehicle use during a pilgrimage to the Maha Kumbh. Despite permissions, opposition parties argue misuse of public resources, with wet clothes seen on the vehicle drawing further censure. The incident has incited political debate and demands for policy revision.

Updated: 11-02-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 20:40 IST
In Rajkot, Gujarat, Mayor Naynaben Pedhadiya finds herself at the center of a storm over her visit to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The debate erupted after images showing her official vehicle at the pilgrimage site were widely circulated on social media.

While the Rajkot Municipal Corporation's standing committee chair defended her, stating that Pedhadiya had the necessary permissions, her use of the vehicle has been scrutinized. The trip, which included her husband and other BJP leaders, was criticized by the opposition Congress for the alleged misuse of public funds.

Pedhadiya, however, contends that her journey was for 'holy purposes' and not leisure, and promised to repay for vehicle use at a higher rate than required. Nonetheless, the incident has fueled calls for policy reform regarding the use of government vehicles, with charges of impropriety continuing to resonate politically.

