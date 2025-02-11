The U.S. government is contemplating releasing classified documents related to the assassination of John F. Kennedy, sparking renewed intrigue over potential conspiracy theories. While past inquiries have identified Lee Harvey Oswald as the sole gunman, public opinion remains divided, with many Americans believing in a broader scheme.

President Trump, who previously committed to releasing classified files on JFK's assassination, has extended the timeframe for disclosing these documents, indicating a possible delay. Historians generally doubt that these releases will substantially alter the current understanding of events surrounding Kennedy's death.

Speculation persists regarding potential CIA negligence in failing to share crucial intelligence about Oswald. However, experts maintain that forthcoming documents will likely support existing findings rather than uncover dramatic new evidence, suggesting that conspiracy theories will endure unchanged.

