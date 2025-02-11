Congress Critiques Sitharaman's 'Blame Masterclass' on Budget

The Congress has strongly criticized Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's comments on the General Budget 2025-26, describing them as a masterclass in blame-shifting and distraction.

Prominent Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned Sitharaman's understanding of ground realities, particularly on inflation and unemployment, asking reporters which planet the minister is living on.

Opposition leaders accused Sitharaman of cherry-picking outdated statistics and deflecting accountability for current economic challenges to the states, alleging that her reply was aimed at scoring political points rather than addressing the issues at hand.

(With inputs from agencies.)