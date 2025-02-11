Left Menu

Congress Critiques Sitharaman's 'Blame Masterclass' on Budget

The Congress criticized Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's response to the General Budget 2025-26, terming it a masterclass in deflection. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned Sitharaman's awareness of issues like inflation and unemployment. Opposition figures accused her of avoiding addressing key economic challenges and political point-scoring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:22 IST
Congress Critiques Sitharaman's 'Blame Masterclass' on Budget
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has strongly criticized Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's comments on the General Budget 2025-26, describing them as a masterclass in blame-shifting and distraction.

Prominent Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned Sitharaman's understanding of ground realities, particularly on inflation and unemployment, asking reporters which planet the minister is living on.

Opposition leaders accused Sitharaman of cherry-picking outdated statistics and deflecting accountability for current economic challenges to the states, alleging that her reply was aimed at scoring political points rather than addressing the issues at hand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025