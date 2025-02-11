Congress Critiques Sitharaman's 'Blame Masterclass' on Budget
The Congress criticized Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's response to the General Budget 2025-26, terming it a masterclass in deflection. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned Sitharaman's awareness of issues like inflation and unemployment. Opposition figures accused her of avoiding addressing key economic challenges and political point-scoring.
- Country:
- India
The Congress has strongly criticized Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's comments on the General Budget 2025-26, describing them as a masterclass in blame-shifting and distraction.
Prominent Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned Sitharaman's understanding of ground realities, particularly on inflation and unemployment, asking reporters which planet the minister is living on.
Opposition leaders accused Sitharaman of cherry-picking outdated statistics and deflecting accountability for current economic challenges to the states, alleging that her reply was aimed at scoring political points rather than addressing the issues at hand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
RSS-BJP are 'deshdrohi'; If you want to free yourself from poverty, unemployment, then protect Constitution: Kharge in Mhow.
Averting an Economic Crisis: Colombia's Diplomatic Triumph
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Fights for Wayanad's Safety
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Wayanad Visit: A Tale of Tragedy and Political Controversy
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Highlights Urgent Need for Enhanced Wildlife Mitigation in Wayanad