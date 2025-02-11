Kisan Leaders Clash Over February Meetings Amid Protests

On Tuesday, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) announced its absence from a proposed unity meeting by the SKM set for February 12 due to pre-scheduled events at 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Khanauri.

This move diverges from the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha's decision, which confirmed its attendance at the meeting. Both groups are leading protests at Shambhu and Khanauri demanding legal backing for minimum support prices.

The SKM had previously contested the draft National Policy on Agricultural Marketing and pushed for its inclusion in a 12-point demand list. Meetings continue amid ongoing demonstrations since February last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)