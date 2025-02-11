Left Menu

Kisan Leaders Clash Over February Meetings Amid Protests

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) chose not to attend a unity meeting called by the SKM, due to commitments at the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' protest site. This decision contrasts with the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha's choice to participate. Protests continue over demands like legalizing minimum support prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-02-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:24 IST
On Tuesday, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) announced its absence from a proposed unity meeting by the SKM set for February 12 due to pre-scheduled events at 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Khanauri.

This move diverges from the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha's decision, which confirmed its attendance at the meeting. Both groups are leading protests at Shambhu and Khanauri demanding legal backing for minimum support prices.

The SKM had previously contested the draft National Policy on Agricultural Marketing and pushed for its inclusion in a 12-point demand list. Meetings continue amid ongoing demonstrations since February last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

