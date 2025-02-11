Left Menu

Church of England Faces Critical Vote on Independent Safeguarding System

The Church of England is set to vote on establishing an independent safeguarding system after past failures in handling abuse cases. This vote comes amid ongoing public trust issues, with models being considered for structural changes. A decision is imperative for restoring confidence among 85 million Anglicans worldwide.

Updated: 11-02-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:40 IST
The Church of England is preparing to cast a pivotal vote on revamping its safeguarding system, seeking independence to regain public trust following numerous abuse handling failures. The vote by the General Synod represents the first since former leader Justin Welby's resignation over a child abuse cover-up in November.

Joanne Grenfell, lead safeguarding bishop, stressed the necessity of "radical steps" to earn back public confidence. As she initiated the discussion, Grenfell acknowledged the Church's current climate did not inspire trust, emphasizing external scrutiny in the proposed models to mitigate conflicts of interest.

With Stephen Cottrell, the acting Archbishop of York, admitting past safeguarding missteps, the consideration lies between two models: transferring most of the church's safeguarding staff to an external body or extending this transfer to include cathedral and diocesan teams. Potential successor Martyn Snow supports the latter for its promise to reset the cultural landscape and rebuild lost trust, though some Synod members remain skeptical of the untested approach.

