Haitian Deportees Face Mounting Struggles at Dominican Border

Under the oppressive glare of the sun, a group of 500 Haitian deportees trudged through a narrow border gate between Haiti and the Dominican Republic. These individuals, some still in work attire and others barefoot, were the first to return that day to Belladere, searching for sustenance and medical care.

In recent developments, abuse claims have surged after Dominican President Luis Abinader mandated weekly deportations of 10,000 immigrants. Accounts of unauthorized raids and racial profiling have surfaced amid the mass expulsions, raising human rights concerns, and leaving many Haitians, like mason Odelyn St Fleur, forcibly separated from their families.

Despite the Dominican Republic's claims of due process adherence, the deportations continue unabated. Radical immigration policies have also unleashed a wave of criticism from activists urging international support for a comprehensive solution to Haiti's escalating socio-political crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)