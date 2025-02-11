Left Menu

U.S. Defense Secretary Urges European Allies to Boost Defense Spending

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the Trump administration will not deploy U.S. troops to Ukraine. During his visit to Germany, Hegseth emphasized the need for European allies to increase their defense expenditures to ensure regional security against potential aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:51 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth affirmed the Trump administration's decision not to send American troops into Ukraine. The statement came on Tuesday during Hegseth's visit to Germany.

Hegseth highlighted the importance of European nations stepping up their defense investments. He intends to press this point with European allies in meetings this week.

Emphasizing the necessity for a robust defense strategy, Hegseth stated, "The European continent deserves to be free from any aggression, but it ought to be those in the neighborhood investing the most in that individual and collective defense."

(With inputs from agencies.)

