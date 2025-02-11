Prashant Kishor's Strategic Planning with Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam
Political strategist Prashant Kishor recently engaged in strategic talks with Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam to outline a winning campaign for the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections. Discussions spanned political dynamics, potential alliances, and party structure, following Kishor's agreement to serve as a special adviser to TVK.
- Country:
- India
Prashant Kishor, a renowned political strategist and founder of Jan Suraaj, conducted extensive discussions on Tuesday with functionaries of Vijay's Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK). The effort aims to craft a successful campaign strategy for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections slated for 2026.
During the three-hour meeting, Kishor delved into the political landscape and considered potential alliances, engaging with key TVK members including N Anand, Aadhav Arujuna, and political strategist John Arokiyasamy. The consultations aimed to navigate the party closer to electoral success.
Kishor's advisory role stems from a recent agreement reached after a February meeting with TVK founder president Vijay. Despite attempts to reach N Anand for comments, no response was forthcoming. Meanwhile, the party reaffirms its commitment to secular and social justice principles as it builds its campaign.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Inivalappil Mani Vijayan: A Legacy Honored with Padma Shri
AIADMK Rules Out BJP Alliance Ahead of 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections
Political Alliances Shift: Akhilesh Yadav Campaigns for AAP in Delhi
Triumphant Lift: Vijay Kumar's Rise to Gold in National Games
Lakshay Sheoran and Neeru Shine at Digvijay Singh Memorial Shooting Championship