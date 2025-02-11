Left Menu

Prashant Kishor's Strategic Planning with Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam

Political strategist Prashant Kishor recently engaged in strategic talks with Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam to outline a winning campaign for the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections. Discussions spanned political dynamics, potential alliances, and party structure, following Kishor's agreement to serve as a special adviser to TVK.

Prashant Kishor's Strategic Planning with Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam
Prashant Kishor, a renowned political strategist and founder of Jan Suraaj, conducted extensive discussions on Tuesday with functionaries of Vijay's Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK). The effort aims to craft a successful campaign strategy for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections slated for 2026.

During the three-hour meeting, Kishor delved into the political landscape and considered potential alliances, engaging with key TVK members including N Anand, Aadhav Arujuna, and political strategist John Arokiyasamy. The consultations aimed to navigate the party closer to electoral success.

Kishor's advisory role stems from a recent agreement reached after a February meeting with TVK founder president Vijay. Despite attempts to reach N Anand for comments, no response was forthcoming. Meanwhile, the party reaffirms its commitment to secular and social justice principles as it builds its campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

