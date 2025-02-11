Left Menu

Trump's Bold Gaza Plan: A Diplomatic Standoff with Jordan

Donald Trump's proposal to redevelop Gaza into 'Riviera of the Middle East' faced backlash from the Arab world and strained relations with Jordan. Meeting with King Abdullah, Trump faced criticism over threats to cut aid and plans to resettle Palestinians. Jordan remains an essential ally due to its strategic importance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 22:46 IST
Trump's Bold Gaza Plan: A Diplomatic Standoff with Jordan
Donald Trump

In a diplomatic meeting at the White House, Donald Trump engaged with Jordan's King Abdullah on Tuesday, navigating a complex scenario surrounding Trump's contentious Gaza redevelopment proposal.

Last week's proposal by Trump to transform Gaza has met resistance from Arab nations, complicating regional dynamics amid a tentative ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Hamas halted the release of Israeli hostages, accusing Israel of ceasefire violations, while Trump threatened to cancel the ceasefire if hostages aren't freed by the weekend.

King Abdullah expressed firm opposition to any actions that might incite regional instability. Trump's stance, including a potential aid cut to Jordan, has placed Abdullah in a precarious position, relying heavily on the U.S. for military and economic support while maintaining vital regional peace agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

 Global
2
U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

 Global
3
Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

 Global
4
High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025