Trump's Bold Gaza Plan: A Diplomatic Standoff with Jordan

In a diplomatic meeting at the White House, Donald Trump engaged with Jordan's King Abdullah on Tuesday, navigating a complex scenario surrounding Trump's contentious Gaza redevelopment proposal.

Last week's proposal by Trump to transform Gaza has met resistance from Arab nations, complicating regional dynamics amid a tentative ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Hamas halted the release of Israeli hostages, accusing Israel of ceasefire violations, while Trump threatened to cancel the ceasefire if hostages aren't freed by the weekend.

King Abdullah expressed firm opposition to any actions that might incite regional instability. Trump's stance, including a potential aid cut to Jordan, has placed Abdullah in a precarious position, relying heavily on the U.S. for military and economic support while maintaining vital regional peace agreements.

