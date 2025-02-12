Left Menu

Musk's Government Cost-Cutting Plan Hits Legal Roadblock

A U.S. judge exempted Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent from restrictions on Elon Musk's cost-cutting plan after a temporary block on the government's payment systems. The order triggered protests from Trump supporters. The legal battle continues as federal cybersecurity concerns loom over Musk's initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-02-2025 01:35 IST | Created: 12-02-2025 01:35 IST
Musk's Government Cost-Cutting Plan Hits Legal Roadblock
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. judge made it clear on Tuesday that recent restrictions placed on billionaire Elon Musk's government cost-cutting initiative do not apply to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer had temporarily blocked Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing vital Treasury systems, favoring a legal challenge from Democratic attorneys general.

The ruling incited backlash from Trump allies, including Elon Musk and Stephen Miller, the Deputy Chief of Staff, who claimed it mistakenly barred Bessent, confirmed by the Senate earlier this year, from crucial system access. The Justice Department, seeking clarity, asked U.S. District Judge Jeannette Vargas to revisit or amend Engelmayer's order.

In response, Vargas confirmed that while the temporary restraining order remains, it does not prevent Bessent, other Senate-confirmed officials, or previous contractors from system usage. As legal arguments are set for Friday, the White House anticipates courtroom success, citing cybersecurity risks posed by unrestricted access to programs vital for public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

 Global
2
U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

 Global
3
Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

 Global
4
High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025