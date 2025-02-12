Musk's Government Cost-Cutting Plan Hits Legal Roadblock
A U.S. judge exempted Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent from restrictions on Elon Musk's cost-cutting plan after a temporary block on the government's payment systems. The order triggered protests from Trump supporters. The legal battle continues as federal cybersecurity concerns loom over Musk's initiative.
A U.S. judge made it clear on Tuesday that recent restrictions placed on billionaire Elon Musk's government cost-cutting initiative do not apply to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer had temporarily blocked Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing vital Treasury systems, favoring a legal challenge from Democratic attorneys general.
The ruling incited backlash from Trump allies, including Elon Musk and Stephen Miller, the Deputy Chief of Staff, who claimed it mistakenly barred Bessent, confirmed by the Senate earlier this year, from crucial system access. The Justice Department, seeking clarity, asked U.S. District Judge Jeannette Vargas to revisit or amend Engelmayer's order.
In response, Vargas confirmed that while the temporary restraining order remains, it does not prevent Bessent, other Senate-confirmed officials, or previous contractors from system usage. As legal arguments are set for Friday, the White House anticipates courtroom success, citing cybersecurity risks posed by unrestricted access to programs vital for public welfare.
