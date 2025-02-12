Left Menu

U.S. Secures Release of Detained Teacher Marc Fogel Amid Russia Diplomacy

The United States secured the release of American teacher Marc Fogel from Russian detention following negotiations led by envoy Steve Witkoff. Fogel had been held in Russia since 2021 for drug smuggling. This move is part of diplomacy efforts to improve U.S.-Russia relations amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-02-2025 02:04 IST | Created: 12-02-2025 02:04 IST
U.S. Secures Release of Detained Teacher Marc Fogel Amid Russia Diplomacy

In a diplomatic breakthrough, Russia released American schoolteacher Marc Fogel following a covert visit to Moscow by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, as confirmed by the White House. Fogel, detained since August 2021, was freed as part of efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump to improve relations with Russia and end the Ukraine war.

The negotiation, characterized as a goodwill exchange by the White House, signaled a positive shift towards resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. While the details of what the U.S. offered for Fogel's release remain undisclosed, Fogel's Russian lawyer corroborated the exchange to a state news outlet.

Witkoff, along with Fogel, departed Russian airspace, and Fogel is expected to reunite with his family in Washington. Fogel's initial arrest at Moscow's airport for drug smuggling led to a 14-year sentence, now curtailed through diplomatic efforts. His family expressed gratitude, seeing an end to a challenging chapter in their lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

 Global
2
U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

 Global
3
Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

 Global
4
High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025