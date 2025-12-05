India not neutral, it is on side of peace: PM Modi to Putin on Ukraine conflict
New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2025 12:37 IST
India is not neutral and it is on the side of peace in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed this to Russian President Vladimir Putin at their annual summit talks here on Friday.
In his televised opening remarks at the summit, Modi said the conflict should come to an end through dialogue and diplomacy.
We support a peaceful solution to the conflict, the prime minister said.
On his part, Putin said Russia is working on a peaceful solution to the conflict.
