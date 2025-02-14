Left Menu

Landmark Visit or Political Showdown? BJP and Congress Clash Over Modi's US Trip

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent US visit as historic, while criticizing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for focusing on controversies involving Adani, Hindenburg, and Rafale. The conflict underscores political tensions with BJP touting Modi's diplomatic achievements and Congress accusing him of shielding corruption.

Updated: 14-02-2025 19:33 IST
  • India

In a fiery exchange, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest visit to the United States as a landmark achievement for India's diplomatic relations. The BJP's praise was paired with sharp criticism of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whom they accused of being fixated on business controversies involving Adani, Hindenburg, and the Rafale deal.

BJP spokesperson Ajay Alok accused Gandhi of suffering from what he termed obsessive-compulsive neurosis, asserting that Gandhi's world revolves around these issues, leading him towards mental instability. Meanwhile, another BJP spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, emphasized the strengthening of India-US bonds, marking the visit as significant in diplomatic terms.

Rabid political discourse intensified as senior BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain highlighted a diplomatic victory with the US's agreement to extradite 26/11 terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana. In contrast, Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi of avoiding domestic corruption issues during international dialogues, igniting a new chapter in the political feud.

